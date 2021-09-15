Creative Planning Sells 14,791 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

OGI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

OGI stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

