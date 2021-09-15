Creative Planning Sells 46,548 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,548 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402,006 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,621,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 153.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 220,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

ONCT stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.