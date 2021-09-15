Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,624 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 625,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

MFG opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

