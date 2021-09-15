Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

