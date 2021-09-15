Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$32.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$33.74.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

