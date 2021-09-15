Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $37.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several brokerages have commented on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 43.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 84,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at $15,952,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

