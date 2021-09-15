Critical Comparison: Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Melco International Development has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Seven & i shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Melco International Development and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco International Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Melco International Development and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 3.51% 9.59% 3.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Melco International Development and Seven & i’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco International Development $1.73 billion 1.38 -$817.21 million N/A N/A Seven & i $54.45 billion 0.75 $1.69 billion $1.49 15.42

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Summary

Seven & i beats Melco International Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated casino and entertainment resort development, and related operations; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it develops and operates social gaming platforms, as well as operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others. The Domestic Convenience Store segment operates directly managed and franchised stores under the name of 7-Eleven in Japan. The Oversea Convenience Store segment operates directly managed and franchised stores under the name of 7-Eleven in oversea. The Superstore Operations segment manages supermarkets and specialty shops. The Department Store Operations segment includes department store business, which mainly centers on Sogo and Seibu Co., Ltd. The Financial Services segment deals with bank, credit card, lease, and other businesses. The Specialty store segment engages in the retail business that provides distinctive products and services. The Others segment includes information technology business and other services. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

