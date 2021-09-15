Critical Contrast: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) & Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get HomeStreet alerts:

86.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HomeStreet and Premier Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeStreet presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.68%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. HomeStreet pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Premier Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Premier Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 29.10% 16.91% 1.64% Premier Financial Bancorp 28.63% 9.21% 1.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeStreet and Premier Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $401.38 million 1.90 $79.99 million $3.85 9.51 Premier Financial Bancorp $82.92 million 3.11 $22.44 million N/A N/A

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Premier Financial Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.