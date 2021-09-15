Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.81 and last traded at $62.81. Approximately 2,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 434,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get Cryoport alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $844,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,750 shares of company stock worth $24,624,330. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cryoport by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 225.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,072 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $213,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.