Cryptonite Achieves Market Cap of $341,291.17 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $341,291.17 and $7.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,135.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.41 or 0.07486017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.76 or 0.00392141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.27 or 0.01359227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.16 or 0.00575799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.96 or 0.00558754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00326367 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

