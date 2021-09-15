Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $75,957.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00075472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00178083 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.00 or 0.07383256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,981.25 or 0.99987990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.55 or 0.00909720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,891,045 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

