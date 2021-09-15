CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,744.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $662,914.97 and $1,744.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00110512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.35 or 0.00553611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00042641 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

