CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 392.3% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CURR opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 469.15% and a negative return on equity of 118.67%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

