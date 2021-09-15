Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $3.08

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $713.02 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00006427 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00149131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00804515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

