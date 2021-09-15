CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

