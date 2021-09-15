CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $60.73

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.73, but opened at $63.00. CVR Partners shares last traded at $61.59, with a volume of 309 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

