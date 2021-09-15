CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce $70.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.59 billion to $70.83 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $67.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $283.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.03 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $295.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $85.54. 6,234,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.