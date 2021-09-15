Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 6.5%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 5,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 305,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

CTKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

