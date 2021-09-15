D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 37.9% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

