DAD Reaches Market Cap of $84.78 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. DAD has a total market cap of $84.78 million and $621,232.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00150124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.27 or 0.00799892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00047109 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.