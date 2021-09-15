Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $86,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Ingredion by 738.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 217,125 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 21.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

