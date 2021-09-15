Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.