Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

