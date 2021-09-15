Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MasTec by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in MasTec by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 28,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MasTec by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

