Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,254 shares of company stock worth $68,833,228 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.