Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $629,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $298.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.42. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

