Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of BABA opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.81 and a 200 day moving average of $211.29. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

