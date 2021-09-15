Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.81 and a 200 day moving average of $211.29. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

