Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $217.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

