Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $195.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

