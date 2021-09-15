Databroker Market Capitalization Achieves $3.42 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $5,315.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00147357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00833552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.