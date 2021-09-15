Datamine (DAM) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $447,212.11 and $19,498.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.32 or 0.00780626 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001464 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.87 or 0.01222983 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,891,904 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.