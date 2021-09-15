Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded as low as $34.89 and last traded at $34.98. 5,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,469,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $15,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

