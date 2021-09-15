Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

