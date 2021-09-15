Denbury Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,415% compared to the typical volume of 337 call options.

DEN stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $114,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $212,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

