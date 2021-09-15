Denbury Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,415% compared to the typical volume of 337 call options.
DEN stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $114,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $212,000.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
