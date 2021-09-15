Desjardins Comments on Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.57. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.35.

NYSE:CNI opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

