Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $560.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $484.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.94. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.