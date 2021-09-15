Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price to $50.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

