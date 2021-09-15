Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 157.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.