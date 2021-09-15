DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,632. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 694,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in DHT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

