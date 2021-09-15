Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.52.

FANG opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

