Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:DGI9)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DGI9 stock opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.58. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.55).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

