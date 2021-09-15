Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCBO. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of Docebo stock traded up C$3.00 on Friday, hitting C$110.00. The company had a trading volume of 267,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$90.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$40.29 and a twelve month high of C$112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.93.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.