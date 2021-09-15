Dohj LLC Buys 179 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 69,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.