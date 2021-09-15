Dohj LLC Buys 8,783 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 175.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,276 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,750,738. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.