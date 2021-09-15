Dohj LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 23.1% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Target by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $243.69. 39,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,924. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.98. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.45 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.