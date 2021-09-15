Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

