DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells $39,943,200.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,967,316.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00.

DKNG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. 7,985,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,063,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

