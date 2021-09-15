DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.58.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,186,031 shares of company stock worth $224,190,855. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.