Draper Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Square accounts for approximately 0.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 2.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 490,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,705,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.15. The company had a trading volume of 182,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.31 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.